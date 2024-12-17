Exclusive 'Judges Lounge' at Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert sparks row

The controversies surrounding actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India tour show no signs of subsiding. A unique ‘Judges Lounge’ is now at the center of controversy, which was established exclusively for judicial officers at the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Chandigarh on December 14 — likely a first for entertainment events in the city, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, over 300 VIP passes were issued to Punjab and Haryana High Court judges and their family members, raising concerns over preferential treatment.

Citing sources in the civic and police administration, the report stated that a judicial officer was specifically assigned to oversee the entry of judges and their guests, ensuring smooth access. This contrasted with singer Karan Aujla’s concert at the same venue on December 7, where no such arrangements were made.

VIP treatment at concert as general public struggles

Held at Chandigarh's Sector 34 exhibition ground, the event hosted over 35,000 attendees. Judges were provided access to a specially designated area within the exclusive Fan Pit Zone. A similar lounge was also set up for administrative officials. Judges and their relatives bypassed traffic congestion and security barricades which regular attendees faced, raising questions about 'fairness' in public events.

Thousands of fans recall the frustrating ticket-booking experience when tickets for the shows went online. Many spent hours waiting, glued to their laptops and phones in hopes of securing their entry. And the struggle didn’t just end there. The lucky few who got the tickets revealed many disturbing experiences in enjoying the shows, from long queues to black-marketing and the struggles of getting inside the show’s arena. In the middle of all that, the Chandigarh ‘exclusive judges lounge’ is bound to disappoint the public a bit more.

On December 13, the Punjab and Haryana High Court approved the concert following a public interest litigation (PIL) citing issues with similar events. While granting permission, the court imposed strict noise-level conditions. A compliance report on noise pollution is expected to be submitted to the court.

Dosanjh says no-shows until infrastructure improves

During his Chandigarh performance, Diljit Dosanjh announced that he would not hold any more concerts in the city until the country improves its live show infrastructure. Speaking in Punjabi, the singer highlighted the lack of adequate facilities for live performances, emphasising how the industry supports many livelihoods. He proposed innovative stage setups to enhance audience engagement in the future.

Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ has been a milestone in Punjabi music, with record-breaking performances across North America, Europe, and India. The tour, which began in Vancouver in April 2024, has drawn massive audiences, including over 54,000 attendees at BC Place Stadium, the largest Punjabi concert outside India.