After Palestine storm, Priyanka Gandhi's tote turns focus to Bangladesh

A day after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised social media buzz for carrying a pro-Palestine bag in the Parliament, she and other Opposition members escalated their protests on Tuesday by showcasing another tote bag. This time, the bag bore messages condemning the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

The Opposition MPs were also seen holding placards alongside the tote bags as they staged their protest in the Parliament premises, demanding government action and discussion on minority rights in Bangladesh.

Symbolic protests take centre stage

The Opposition has adopted unique forms of protest throughout the Winter Session of the Parliament to highlight issues they claim are being ignored. From wearing jackets and t-shirts with slogans like ‘Modi-Adani ek hain’ to symbolic props, their demonstrations have targeted concerns ranging from corporate influence to international issues.

The row erupted on Monday when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ emblazoned on it. The bag also featured symbols, including a watermelon, an emblem widely associated with Palestinian solidarity worldwide.

BJP vs Priyanka Gandhi over bag

The BJP seized on the moment to blast Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of prioritising foreign agendas over national interests. BJP leaders alleged that her gesture was a move to polarise voters.

Responding to the backlash, Gandhi slammed the government for avoiding real issues.

More From This Section

“Instead of talking about this rubbish, the government should address the atrocities happening in Bangladesh against minorities and Hindus. Talks should be held with the Bangladesh government,” she told reporters in the Parliament premises.

Congress accused of ‘appeasement politics’

BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari accused the Congress of resorting to ‘appeasement’ for electoral gain. He said, “Congress does appeasement. They don’t benefit the Muslim community; instead, they use different agendas to secure votes. You may have heard PM Modi has said about Congress’ one gimmick – ‘Garibi Hatao’, which was used by Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji and currently it is being used by both Rahul and Priyanka Ji. They love and support the people of the country by dividing them. The people of this country now see through their tricks.”

Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayti Raj, SP Singh Baghel echoed similar sentiments, alleging that Priyanka Gandhi’s choice of a Palestine-themed bag was a calculated move. “This is not a coincidence; it’s a deliberate attempt to send a message. If she had carried an Indian-made bag, like those from Agra or Chennai, it would have promoted local industries. Instead, she chose a bag that polarises voters,” Baghel said.

Congress’ support for Palestine

The controversy follows days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Palestine Embassy’s Charge de Affairs Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer at her residence. Jazer reportedly congratulated her on Congress’ recent electoral victory in Wayanad, where she assured him of her “support for Palestine’s freedom”.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The violence erupted in October 2023 after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, leading to a large-scale conflict with civilian casualties on both sides.

India has maintained a clear stance on the issue. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India “strongly condemns the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the loss of civilian lives.” At the same time, India continues to uphold its long-standing policy of supporting a negotiated two-state solution, ensuring the peaceful coexistence of a sovereign Palestine and Israel.