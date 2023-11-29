Home / India News / Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of Grap-I, II: Rai

Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of Grap-I, II: Rai

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted," Rai added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gopal Rai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II following a weather department prediction that pollution levels in the national capital might fluctuate.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said, "Keeping the improved pollution levels in mind, GRAP-III restrictions have been removed. However, the weather department has predicted that the pollution level could fluctuate if the wind speed slows. To avoid such a situation, all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I and GRAP-II restrictions."

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted," Rai added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-III in the entire NCR with immediate effect following an improvement in the air quality.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

Air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to the 'severe' category in the coming days for which the forecast is available, the CAQM had said.

Also Read

Delhi's AQI 'very poor' at 388 on Friday, Grap-3 rules to continue

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi govt to notify Motor Vehicle scheme on Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

SC backs Centre's decision to extend Delhi chief secy's tenure by 6 months

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days

'Centre to make unique identifier mandatory for construction workers'

Indian GCCs becoming a sandbox for global organisations: Nasscom V-C

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gopal RaiDelhi PollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story