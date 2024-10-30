Diwali 2024: Are banks closed on October 31 or November 1 in your state?

Bank Holiday: Diwali is a popular Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This celebration lasts for five to six days, with homes being illuminated, temples and workspaces decorated with diyas, and people engaged in rituals and enjoyments.

This festival of light is being celebrated on different days in different states, thanks to the diversity of Indian traditions and customs. As a result, the bank holidays also vary from state to state.

The festival season started with Dhanteras on October 29 and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on November 3, hence banks will remain shut across the country.

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali or Deepawali will fall on October 31, while some states that follow their regional calendars will observe the festival on November 1.

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2024

Different states will observe this festival on different days. Check the date when your state will observe a bank holiday:

Diwali bank holiday on October 31 (Thursday)

The states where banks will remain closed on October 31 include Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Diwali bank holiday on November 1 (Friday)

Due to the festivals of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava, the banks will remain shut in many states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur.

Schedule for November 2

The banks in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, among others, will observe holiday on November 2 for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Due to the festive season, banks will remain closed for up to four days, giving a long Diwali weekend. However, different states will observe this festival on different days, hence, customers can expect some disruption during this period. However, internet and digital banking services will ensure access to financial services for customers.

Will Bank online services continue on Diwali 31st or Nov 1?

Yes, even though banks will remain closed during this festive season, the online services through bank application, website or UPI will remain active. ATM and cash deposit machines for self-service will also function normally throughout the holidays. This will make sure that you can carry out your essential banking services.