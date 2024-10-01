Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Diwali 2024 to be celebrated on Nov 1: Six-day long festival this year

Diwali 2024 to be celebrated on Nov 1: Six-day long festival this year

Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on November 1, as confirmed by over 150 scholars in Indore. Earlier, there was confusion over whether to celebrate on October 31, since both days fall on the Amavasya

delhi, diwali
Amavasya is expected to begin at 3:55 pm on October 31 and last until 6:15 pm on November 1. (Photos: PTI & Reuters)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The festival of lights - Diwali or Deepavali 2024 - will be celebrated on November 1 this year, according to more than 150 scholars. The decision was announced on Monday after a key meeting was held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where hundreds of priests and experts had gathered to determine the most appropriate date for this year's festivities.

This followed amid the ongoing confusion regarding the celebration, as both October 31 and November 1 fall on the Amavasya (new moon) this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier, some scholars were of the opinion that Diwali should be celebrated on October 31. They noted that Dhanteras or Dhan-Trayodashi, which marks the first day of the Diwali festival, will be observed on October 29. Subsequently, the opinion to celebrate Diwali on October 31 stemmed from the observation that Amavasya falls during the ‘pradosh kaal’ on that day.

Amavasya is expected to begin at 3:55 pm on October 31 and last until 6:15 pm on November 1.

However, after Monday’s meeting, 95 per cent of the scholars supported the decision to celebrate on November 1. According to Dainik Bhaskar, this decision was based on religious scriptures, which state that when two days are designated as Amavasya, it is appropriate to celebrate Deepavali on the second day. November 1 is a Friday and coincides with the auspicious Swati Nakshatra, which was also cited as a reason to support this decision by more than 150 astrologers and scholars.

However, Pandit Anand Shankar Vyas from Ujjain believes that since the new moon will occur on October 31, worship of Goddess Lakshmi should be performed on that day. As the date has been set for November 1, this means that this year Diwali will be a six-day-long festivity.

Here's a day-wise full schedule for Diwali 2024:

1) Dhanteras: October 29

More From This Section

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

CM Atishi, AAP ministers inspect roads to ensure 'pothole-free' Delhi

Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment

CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of roads in North Sikkim

'Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes': CJI Chandrachud rebukes lawyer in SC

2) Deepdaan (offering of lamps) will take place on October 30. However, due to the auspicious timing of Roop Chaturdashi, it will be celebrated on October 31. 
3) Laxmi pooja: November 1
4) Govardhan Pooja: November 2 
5) Bhai Dooj on November 3
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will Diwali 2024 be celebrated on Oct 31 or Nov 1? Priests try to find out

Lava Agni 3 launching on Oct 4 with novel dual displays: What to expect

Premium

As Saudi oil supplies rebound, India gets bargaining power in imports

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, at 84,200, Nifty below 25,800; Sept Mfg PMI at 56.5

LIVE: Detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable, says Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Diwali MuhuratDiwali festivalBS Web ReportsTraditional festivalsDhanteras

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story