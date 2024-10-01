Indian smartphone brand Lava has confirmed that it is hosting a special launch event on October 4 to unveil the Agni 3 smartphone. In the run-up to the launch, Lava has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone, including processor details and new features. The company, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), also confirmed that the Agni 3 will be priced under Rs 30,000.

The Lava Agni 3 launch event will commence at 12 PM on October 4. It will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, the smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Lava Agni 3: Details

Lava has confirmed that the Agni 3 will be the first smartphone in its segment to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature an iPhone-like customisable Action Key button on the frame, which could take on multiple functions as per the user’s preference.

During an interview with Gadget 360, Lava’s Product Head, Sumit Singh, revealed that the Lava Agni 3 will feature two displays. The primary display will be a 1.5K resolution curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will be a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen located on the back of the smartphone alongside the rear camera module.

Singh in his interview said, “there are multiple functionalities which can be used with this new display.” The secondary screen could serve as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the main camera. Additionally, it can be used to answer calls, view notifications, control music, and more.

For imaging, Lava has confirmed that the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera at the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Lava Agni 3: Expected specifications