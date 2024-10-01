Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday reprimanded a lawyer in the Supreme Court, reminding the petitioner of proper courtroom decorum.

The petitioner, who was requesting an investigation into former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, responded to a question from the bench with the phrase "yeah, yeah," which did not sit well with CJI Chandrachud. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He sternly reminded the petitioner that the courtroom should not be treated like a "coffee shop". The CJI said, "Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes. This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying yeah."

This is not the first time Chief Justice Chandrachud has addressed concerns over a party’s conduct in court. Earlier this month, Chief Justice Chandrachud reprimanded a senior counsel who requested the court's intervention in removing Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal chief minister, citing her alleged failure in the case of a postgraduate trainee doctor’s rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In March, during a NEET-UG hearing, he instructed security to escort senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara out of the courtroom after a tense exchange.

The situation unfolded when Nedumpara interrupted lawyer Narender Hooda, who was speaking before the bench. Despite being asked to wait, Nedumpara persisted, asserting his seniority and claiming to be the amicus. In response, CJI Chandrachud clarified that no such appointment had been made and warned Nedumpara not to play to the audience.

The advocate insisted, "If you don’t respect me, I will walk out." When Nedumpara threatened to walk out, the Chief Justice directed security to remove him from the courtroom.

"Nedumpara, I am cautioning you. You will not address the gallery. I am presiding over the court. Please summon security and have him escorted out of the courtroom," the CJI said.