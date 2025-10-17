Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

The downtime also invited humour. A user wrote, “Downtime 10:50 am. Tatkal 11:00 am. The real race isn’t for tickets, it’s between me and your maintenance team #IRCTC #LegendaryTiming @AshwiniVaishnaw sir, please look into it on festival time.” Another joked, “IRCTC servers are powered by Indian Railways’ WiFi—that explains everything.”

Some users requested clarity on when Tatkal bookings would actually open. One user asked, “#IRCTC how to book Tatkal ticket. Now it’s 11 am. How come we know about it? Please specify a time, so we can come back at the specific time.”

A recurring problem

This was not the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical issues. Outages and glitches have long frustrated travellers, particularly during peak travel seasons. “Every year, same story: IRCTC fails again during Diwali Tatkal bookings. Booking timings are 10:00 am. Till 10:07 AM: Site unreachable. By the time it opens, tickets are gone. For a platform that knows the festive rush is coming, how does this still happen?” a user wrote on X.

Accusations of a scam

Several users went further, accusing agents of booking tickets in advance while regular passengers struggle to get any. “Every Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking day, the IRCTC server collapses like it’s running on 2G. Common passengers get nothing, while agents & booking mafias grab all tickets in seconds,” said one.