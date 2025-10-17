Home / India News / Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks Guv's permission to hold oath ceremony

Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks Guv's permission to hold oath ceremony

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, said the release

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
On Thursday, all 16 ministers except CM Patel had resigned (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday morning met Governor Acharya Devvrat and sought his permission to hold the oath ceremony of his new cabinet members, a government release said.

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, said the release.

He also sought permission from the governor to hold the oath ceremony of the cabinet members, it said.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar at 11:45 am as part of the planned cabinet expansion, the release added.

On Thursday, all 16 ministers except CM Patel had resigned.

Patel will expand his cabinet on Friday, the state government had announced earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GujaratGujarat AssemblyCabinet Expansion

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

