Home / India News / DM orders closure of schools in Sikkim's Mangan due to safety concerns

DM orders closure of schools in Sikkim's Mangan due to safety concerns

Incessant rains since June 12 wreaked havoc in Mangan, causing multiple landslides, and severing connectivity to most parts of the district

Kanpur School Bomb Threats
The heads and staff of schools shall remain in the station, the order said, adding the decision shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid till further orders. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mangan district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of all government schools in the district with immediate effect due to safety concerns of students in view of damage to property and road blockages.

An ordered issued by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said government schools in Manul, Singhik, Mangan and Mangshilla clusters of Mangan block and Lingdong, Hee Gyathang, Passingdong, Lingzya, Tingvong and Gor clusters of Dzongu block will remain closed till further orders.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order stated that the district magistrate deemed it unsafe for the students to attend schools in view of the damage to property and road blockages in different areas of Mangan district due to continuous and heavy rainfall that occurred on the intervening night of June 12-13.

The heads and staff of schools shall remain in the station, the order said, adding the decision shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid till further orders.

Incessant rains since June 12 wreaked havoc in Mangan, causing multiple landslides, and severing connectivity to most parts of the district.

Also Read

Sikkim landslide: Evacuation of stranded tourists begins from Lachun

BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

Restoration of road connectivity to North Sikkim underway, says BRO

Sikkim Landslide: 15 more stranded tourists evacuated from Lachung

Bengal govt issues alert for northern districts after heavy rain in Sikkim

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Check history, significance, rituals and more

US Senators and corporate world bat for stronger India-US relationship

AI in India gets a boost as Microsoft, Amazon invest billions in data infra

Sikkim Landslide: 15 more stranded tourists evacuated from Lachung

IMD weather today: Intense heatwave in North, rainfall alert in other areas

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kerala govtfood poisoningSikkimNortheast IndianortheastNatural Disasters

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story