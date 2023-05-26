Home / India News / DMRC to operate Mumbai Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor

DMRC to operate Mumbai Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor

MMRC awarded Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd the contract for operation and maintenance of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro's line 3, the city's first fully underground corridor

Press Trust of India Mumbai
DMRC to operate Mumbai Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor

May 26 2023
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Friday awarded Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd the contract for operation and maintenance of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro's line 3, the city's first fully underground corridor.

The MMRC in a release said the contract was awarded for a period of 10 years, after an international competitive bidding process, in which the DMRC emerged as the lowest successful bidder.

The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the metro line, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers, the release said.

They will be governed by key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure clean, efficient and hustle-free services to Mumbaikars, it stated.

Awarding the operation and maintenance contract was a significant milestone for the MMRC in making the line operations", the release said.

The DMRC is a pioneer in the metro rail sector in India, having successfully operated and maintained the Delhi metro for over two decades, it said.

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

