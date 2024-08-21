Doctor rape-murder: Retired officers to be deployed for hospital security

In response to the growing concerns over security in medical colleges and hospitals following the shocking RG Kar rape and murder case, West Bengal police have initiated a significant move to bolster safety measures across state-run hospitals.

In a proactive measure, the state police have begun the process of recruiting retired police officers, as well as former Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force officials, to oversee and strengthen the security systems in these critical healthcare institutions, reported The Indian Express.

On Tuesday (August 20), the West Bengal police issued a directive to all Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), instructing them to compile lists of retired officers from the past two years who are "physically fit" and willing to take on roles in their respective areas. These lists are to be submitted to the state police headquarters by August 24.

This decision comes on the heels of a Supreme Court order mandating the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CISF forces were swiftly mobilised and deployed on Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The state police letter clarified that these retired officials would be tasked with "supervising security arrangements at key government hospitals, including Medical College & Hospitals, District Hospitals, and Super Speciality Hospitals". The remuneration for these positions will be handled by the Health and Family Welfare Department, in accordance with existing guidelines set by the Finance Department.

Furthermore, the directive extends to retired military personnel, specifically targeting those who held ranks such as Naib Subedar, Subedar, Captain, Major, or their equivalents. These individuals, who are registered with the District Sainik Kalyan Board and meet the physical fitness criteria, are also encouraged to apply.