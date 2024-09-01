Doctor rape-murder: Several protest rallies slated for today across Kolkata

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that the protesters want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step down over the medic's rape-murder

"This is a non-political front and the movement was conceived on social media. It is set to register a turnout of thousands, a protester said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Numerous rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and killed at the RG Kar hospital here last month.

The ruling TMC and opposition BJP, as well as civil society members, are slated to hold street protests in the metropolis and across West Bengal during the day.

Women members of the TMC will stage demonstrations at different blocks, demanding amendment in laws for capital punishment of rapists, even as the BJP continues its sit-in at Esplanade that started on August 29.

The West Bengal government has convened a special assembly session on Monday to table and pass a bill, which would provide for capital punishment to convicted rapists.

A Maha Michhil' (mega rally) consisting of people from different professions is also scheduled from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon.

"This is a non-political front and the movement was conceived on social media. It is set to register a turnout of thousands, a protester said.

On Saturday, students and alumni of different city schools had participated in various rallies in the southern and northern parts of Kolkata.

The alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee has triggered nationwide outrage. The CBI is investigating the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.


First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

