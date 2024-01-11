Home / India News / Doesn't matter if AMU minority institution, still important nationally: SC

Doesn't matter if AMU minority institution, still important nationally: SC

Here's a lowdown on the important cases heard in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court today

Photo: Wikipedia
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

How does it matter for people whether the Aligarh Muslim University is a minority institution or not when it has continued to be an institute of national importance without the minority tag, the SC said as it underlined that the intent of Article 30 of the Constitution is not to "ghettoise the minority". Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:  

- SC extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. 

- SC questioned the Centre about why reports of the court-appointed Technical Experts Committee (TEC) on biosafety of genetically modified (GM) Crops were not looked into by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

-SC agreed to hear on January 12 a plea of union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in an attempt-to-murder case lodged against him in 2018.

Here are some of the important cases heard in Delhi High Court today: 

-Parents who give their daughters-in-law a hard time for not being able to fulfil their desire of "preserving their family tree", need to be educated that it is their son and not his wife whose chromosomes will decide the child's gender, the HC has observed. 

-The HC asked the Delhi government to inform it about whether any encroachment has taken place in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and Central Ridge forest.

-"True love" between adolescents cannot be controlled through rigors of law or state action, the HC has observed while quashing a kidnapping and rape case against a man who had eloped and married a girl nine years ago when she was a minor.

- A foreign national cannot claim the right to reside and settle in India under the Constitution, the HC has said while observing that the fundamental right of foreigners is limited to right to life and liberty.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

From Article 370 to demonetisation, key judgements delivered in 2023

GM Mustard: Why reports of panel not considered by GEAC, SC asks Centre

Assam will be third state to introduce Uniform Civil Code: CM Himanta

Govt finalises draft guidelines to prevent cos from false pro-green claims

FMCG distributors to boycott HUL in Maha, starting with Taj Mahal Tea

Inter-ministerial meet next week over issues on trade from Red Sea crisis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaharashtraSupreme CourtLawDelhi High CourtHigh Court

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story