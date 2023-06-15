Home / India News / Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA

Go First, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has not flown since May 3

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 132.67 lakh passengers in May 2023, according to DGCA data.

The country's domestic air passenger traffic was 114.67 lakh passengers in the year-ago period.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo increased its market share to 61.4 per cent from 57.5 per cent during the previous month, carrying a total of 81.10 lakh passengers, as per the DGCA data released on Thursday.

Last month also saw the grounding of city-based carrier Go First.

Go First, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has not flown since May 3.

All three Tata Group airlines -- Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara (which is 49 per cent owned by Singapore Airlines) -- also witnessed their market share growing sequentially in May 2023, cornering 9.4 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 9 per cent of the total traffic pie, respectively.

The total number of passengers flown by Air India and Vistara during the month under review stood at 12.44 lakh and 11.95 lakh, respectively.

AirAsia India carried 10.41 lakh passengers in May 2023, the data showed.

The combined total of these three airlines was 34.8 lakh passengers, 26.3 per cent of the total domestic air passenger traffic in May 2023.

The market share of Akasa Air, which launched its air services in August 2022, also rose to 4.8 per cent in the previous month compared to 4 per cent in April 2023.

On punctuality parameters, Akasa Air recorded an on-time performance of 92.6 per cent, the highest among all the domestic carriers from four key metro airports in May, as per the data.

Also Read

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 11.6 mn in Nov: DGCA data

Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

India's domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.3% in May, Icra study shows

Uniform Civil Code: What is it and what are the arguments against it?

Population dividend could be instrument of nation building: Jitendra Singh

Madras HC allows shifting Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital for Bypass surgery

Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch

Topics :Domestic air passenger trafficAir passengerDGCA

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story