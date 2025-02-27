Domestic air traffic rises 11% in January, IndiGo tops with 65.2% share

Domestic air traffic grew 11.28 per cent to 14.6 million in January compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

IndiGo saw its market share climb to 65.2 per cent while that of Air India Group declined to 25.7 per cent last month.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet saw their respective market share increased to 4.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2025 were 146.11 lakh as against 131.30 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 11.28 per cent and monthly growth of 11.28 per cent," DGCA said on Thursday.

Last month, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.62 per cent, with the highest cancellation rate for Fly Big at 17.74 per cent followed by Fly91 (5.09 per cent) and Alliance Air (4.35 per cent).

The data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that IndiGo recorded the highest On Time Performance (OTP) at 75.5 per cent while that of Akasa Air stood at 71.5 per cent in January.

Also Read

Air India Group's OTP was at 69.8 per cent, Alliance Air at 57.6 per cent and SpiceJet at 54.8 per cent.

The OTP is computed for six metro airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

In January, flight cancellations impacted 41,119 passengers and airlines shelled out Rs 46.46 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

Flight delays affected 1,78,934 passengers and airlines paid Rs 2.38 crore towards facilitation.