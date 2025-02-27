Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anticipatory bail applicable to GST, customs law even in absence of FIR: SC

SC held that persons facing possible arrest under the GST and Customs Acts are entitled to seek anticipatory bail, even before an FIR is registered

Supreme Court, SC
CJI said the provisions of CrPC, BNSS on issues like anticipatory bail would be applicable to persons under the Customs and the GST Acts. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the provision of anticipatory bail is applicable to the Goods and Services Act and customs law and persons can move courts for pre-arrest bail even if an FIR is not in place.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi had reserved the verdict on May 16, last year on a batch of pleas challenging the penal provisions in the Customs Act, the GST Act as being non compatible with the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC and the Constitution.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the provisions of CrPC and the subsequent law, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), on issues like anticipatory bail would be applicable to persons under the Customs and the GST Acts.

It held that persons facing possible arrest under the GST and Customs Acts are entitled to seek anticipatory bail, even before an FIR is registered.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

The lead petition was filed by one Radhika Agarwal in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtGST ActCustoms Act

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

