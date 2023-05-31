Home / India News / Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked protesting wrestlers not to take any step that would undermine sports, a day after the grapplers threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar.

Thakur also urged the wrestlers to be patient and trust the investigation into the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India's former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I also urge them not to take any step that would undermine sports," the minister said while replying to queries from reporters.

Thakur's remarks come a day after the country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the river Ganga but were persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders not to do so.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Odisha CM announces hike in ex-gratia amount for state govt employees

Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0, will support climate action goals

Canada gives second chance to 700 Indian students who were victims of fraud

Committed to fulfil guarantees, cabinet will decide on June 2: Siddaramaiah

Topics :Anurag ThakursportsWoman wrestler

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story