Home / India News / DoT asks telecom operators to block malicious overseas calls about bourses

DoT asks telecom operators to block malicious overseas calls about bourses

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DoT cautioned the public about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges

Regarding the malicious calls, the release said, "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at help-sancharsaathi@gov.in or their telecom service providers
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned the public about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges, and advised people to report such cases to telecom operators.

Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements and are aimed at creating panic, an official release said, adding that the telecom operators have been directed to block malicious calls from such numbers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DoT cautioned the public about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges.

"The recorded message urges to sell Indian stocks before March 12, claiming impending destruction of BSE and NSE," as per a DoT social media alert.

Regarding the malicious calls, the release said, "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at help-sancharsaathi@gov.in or their telecom service providers.

Also Read

DoT grants 2-month extension to telcos to register, verify SIM card sellers

Telecom operators projected to lose Rs 250 cr in SMS revenue to OTTs

Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear

Getting calls from international numbers? Here's what Centre advises

Improvement in Delhi's PM2.5 levels since 2015-17 halted in 2023: CSE

Court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

New criminal laws, terror in JK to be discussed at DGPs meet; PM to attend

'Totally false': Ram temple chief priest on Jitendra Awhad's remark

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DoTtelecom operatorsstock markets

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story