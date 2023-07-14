Home / India News / DoT to take decision on satellite earth station gateways next week

DoT to take decision on satellite earth station gateways next week

In November 2022, Trai had recommended a separate pan-India licence for assembling satellite earth station gateways

BS Web Team New Delhi
In November 2022, Trai had recommended a separate pan-India licence for assembling SESGs (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to take a decision next week on the recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for setting up satellite earth station gateways (SESG), The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday. A satellite gateway, also referred to as a teleport or hub, is a ground station that transmits data to/from the satellite to the local area network.

 The inter-ministerial panel, Digital Communications Commission (DCC), is likely to meet next week and take a call on the matter, officials were quoted as saying. In November 2022, Trai had recommended a separate pan-India licence for assembling SESGs, which should be outside the domain of a unified licence. The service area for the license shall be at a national level.

The regulator proposed that only the firms registered under the Companies Act shall be eligible to apply for the grant of their licence. A token license fee of Re. 1 per annum should be levied on SESG license holders as they won’t be offering any kind of telecom or broadcasting services to consumers directly.

In September 2021, the DoT asked Trai to recommend a licensing framework for the operation of satellite earth station gateways. The current regime requires that a licensee must establish its gateway to provide any type of satellite-based communication services. However, with the advancement of satellite technologies and the operationalisation of new generation satellites like low-earth orbit and medium-earth orbit (LEO/MEO), the current regime will no longer be suitable.

“The current licensing conditions may pose a limitation to establish its own gateway for rendering satellite services, thereby resulting in higher capex and opex,” DoT had told Trai. Therefore, the DoT felt the need to explore the possibility of a licensing framework that would allow for the establishment of gateways as independent facilities, which could be set up by either a satellite constellation operator or any other entity.

Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, Reliance Jio's joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, Amazon's Project Kuiper, Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Viasat, and the Tata-Telesat consortium are among the companies that are preparing to enter India's emerging market for high-speed broadband services from space.

Also Read

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Amazon launches Echo Dot 5th Gen with built-in motion, temperature sensors

TRAI agreed to fresh talks on regulating OTTs after big DoT push: officials

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

Isro launches LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for nation: Prez Murmu

Amended IT rules on fake news on social media may be excessive: Bombay HC

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: Timeline of moon missions undertaken by Isro

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Topics :DoTDepartment of TelecommunicationsSatellitesBS web teamTRAI

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story