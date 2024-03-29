DoT warns against picking up WhatsApp calls with foreign numbers +92

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a cautionary advisory urging mobile users to be wary of receiving calls from foreign numbers, such as those starting with +92, on WhatsApp. The advisory, released by the Ministry of Communications on Friday, advises users not to disclose any information if they receive calls from individuals claiming to be government officials threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers due to alleged involvement in illegal activities.

"Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls," the advisory said.

There has been a surge in reports of fraudulent calls impersonating government officials from the DoT, threatening mobile number disconnection or alleging involvement in illegal activities. Additionally, WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers, particularly those starting with +92 (the country code of Pakistan), have been reported with scammers attempting to deceive individuals.

The DoT has urged the public to report such fraudulent calls through the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

Proactive reporting can assist the DoT in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrimes and financial frauds.

In cases where individuals have already fallen victim to cybercrimes or financial frauds, the advisory directs them to report the incidents to the cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Earlier this year, the DoT suo moto blocked over 1,500 callers, including international numbers, associated with cybercrimes and threats. These actions aim to curb the misuse of telecom resources, particularly in light of the increasing incidence of financial fraud.

