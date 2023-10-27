Home / India News / Draft report on bills to replace criminal laws not adopted, meet on Nov 6

Draft report on bills to replace criminal laws not adopted, meet on Nov 6

Some opposition members, including Chidambaram of Congress, had written to the committee's chairperson, seeking more time to study the draft report and file their views as it entailed 3 separate bills

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A parliamentary committee scrutinising three bills to replace existing criminal laws did not adopt its draft report as scheduled on Friday, taking into account the submission of some opposition members that they needed more time to study it.

The Standing Committee is now expected to meet on November 6.

Sources said some opposition members, including P Chidambaram of the Congress, had written to the committee's chairperson Brij Lal, seeking more time to study the draft report and file their views as it entailed three separate bills.

Seeking a complete overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session three Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

The House later sent the bills to the committee for scrutiny.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Bellingham stars as England beats Scotland 3-1 in international football

CWC Qualifier preview: Zimbabwe face Scotland, World Cup berth up for grabs

Brij Bhushan molested wrestlers; liable to be prosecuted, says Delhi Police

CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 in last 4 months

Latest LTC rules that govt employees should know before booking air tickets

Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan elections

Firing by Pak Rangers along IB continued for around 7 hrs, 2 injured: BSF

AAP joins election race in Rajasthan, releases list of 23 candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :P ChidambaramParliamentCriminal Law act

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story