West Bengal SIR: No large-scale impact on Muslim-dominated districts

Largest voter removal in West Bengal in at least a decade

Election commission, voting, SIR
premium
Election commission, voting, SIR
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:29 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (EC) temporarily removed 5.8 million voter names in the draft electoral rolls published after the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. This figure com­es close to the combined 6.2 million deletions from 2014 to 2024 through special summary revisions (SSRs). Debates on SIR focused on alleged
infiltr­ators from Bangladesh and had suggested that Muslim voters would feel a disproportionate burden of deletions. But current data does not show higher removal rates in Muslim-majority districts. 
Largest voter removal in West Bengal in a decade
 
More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years 
 
Women have higher share in removals
 
In most constituencies with higher deletions, the share of women electors removed from the rolls has exceeded that of men 
   
Little correlation between religion and deletion
 
There is little evidence of correlation between higher deletion rates and constituencies where Muslims constitute at least 25% of the population 
 
 

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

