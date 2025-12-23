Union minister asks party leaders to take commissions: 'Take at least 5%'

Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has claimed that all MPs and MLAs take commissions and advised party leaders to do the same.

Speaking at a party event on Sunday, Manjhi said he had given his own commission money to the party several times and suggested the funds could even be used to buy a car, The Hindu reported.

“If these people [party leaders] are unable to do this, it is the fault of the party president,” he said, referring to his son and party president Santosh Kumar Suman, who is also a state Cabinet minister.

He further told legislators, “If they are not able to get a 10 per cent commission, they should at least take 5 per cent. Every MP and MLA takes commissions. Even 10 paise from a rupee is a significant amount.” Manjhi, representing Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, added that he had personally given his commission money to the party fund several times. "An MP gets ?5 crore, and if he gets a 10 per cent commission, it would be ?40 lakh,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. HAM(S) plans 100 seats, demands recognition Manjhi also outlined his party’s plan for the next Assembly elections, insisting HAM(S) should contest 100 seats. He said if their demands were not met, the party would contest independently. “People of my caste will support us, though we will need support from other castes as well,” he added.

He also criticised the NDA ally BJP for underestimating his party, saying, “We are not an ordinary party in Purnia, Magadh, and Munger divisions. We have supporters in West Champaran too. Whatever has happened so far is fine. If we are not given importance in the next election, we will go our own way.” Past controversies resurface His recent remarks follow an alleged video from an earlier speech that went viral on social media. In it, he claimed he had helped his Tikari candidate win the 2020 Assembly election with assistance from the then District Magistrate of Gaya.

He had also caused a stir by saying he might leave the alliance if his demand for a Rajya Sabha seat was not fulfilled. “In 2024, a promise was made to us for two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. We were given one Lok Sabha seat, which I won, and I thank the Prime Minister for making me a Minister. But we are still waiting for the Rajya Sabha seat,” he said. BJP leader Dilip Kumar Jaiswal described Manjhi’s comments as his “personal opinion”. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said the National Democratic Alliance is facing internal challenges even after securing 202 Assembly seats.