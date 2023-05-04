Dravidian model is the governance formula for all States: CM Stalin

With Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi flaying the ruling DMK's oft-repeated "Dravidian model of governance," Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said it has emerged as the governance formula for all States in the country, as his party's allies lashed out at Ravi for his remarks.

The two years of the DMK rule is a testimony of the governance model's success, Stalin claimed.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of Ravi's comments in a section of media that the Dravidian model of governance is only a "political slogan" and a desperate bid to sustain an "expired ideology."



Stalin said the victory of the two-year rule of the DMK has been dispensing pro-people initiatives and transforming Tamil Nadu into a welfare state.

"This success will continue for a full five-year term. The winning streak will continue in the subsequent elections," Stalin, who as the DMK president catapulted the party to power decimating the decade-old rule of the AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly election, said.

The Governor and the ruling DMK have had run-ins over a number of issues, including his approval for State bills such as the one seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

"The people of Tamil Nadu have given us a decisive mandate to rule the State banishing the 10 years of dark rule. Since the DMK assumed power on May 7, 2021, our Dravidian model of governance has been implementing projects with welfare of the people in mind," Stalin said in a letter to his party men. Those who could not tolerate the DMK's achievements resorted to distort the good work by spreading baseless allegations to slander the party, he said.

"That's why we have to respond loudly to speak the truth and counter the rumours and slanders," he said.

Without naming anyone, he alleged that these people have made a habit to slander the DMK since it took up the reins, as they couldn't stomach its popularity.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson flayed Ravi for his remarks on Dravidian ideology, and said "does Mr Ravi realise that TN overwhelmingly voted for the ideology of Dravidian model government again in 2021?"



"He is suffering from a delusion that he knows the people and politics of this State. What is 'expired' is the relevance of the post of Governor!" Wilson angrily retorted in a tweet.

Alleging that it has become Governor Ravi's wont to violate the constitutional position by making controversial remarks, TNCC chief K S Alagiri claimed "the Governor has yet again spewed venom."



"Is he a political party leader to talk about the ideology of a party? What is his standing? What merit does he have to talk thus?" Alagiri asked.

The DMK's policy was autonomy in the State and federalism at the Centre and it is a force that has been fighting for the interests and rights of the people. "But the Governor talks about 'Oru Bharatham, one India,' which is the policy of the BJP," Alagiri claimed.

The Governor apparently does not appear to know the difference between the BJP, which harps on one nation concept to impose its rule, and the DMK which champions for the cause of autonomy in the state.

"The Governor is persistently overstepping his limits. People will join hands to end the Governor's anti-democratic activities soon," Alagiri said.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan demanded the recall of the Governor, alleging he had proved himself to be a spokesperson of the RSS and the BJP rather than remain apolitical.

"He has been creating a false impression that the law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated. He has endorsed the BJP slogan of one nation, one Bharat and is attempting to slander the Dravidian model of governance," Mutharasan, another ally of the ruling DMK, said.

MDMK founder Vaiko also took exception to Ravi's contention that the Dravidian model of governance is a "political slogan", aimed at sustaining an "expired idealogy" and sought his apology for insulting the Dravidian thought.