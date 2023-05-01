Home / India News / DRDO conducts validation trial of underground ammunition storage structure

DRDO conducts validation trial of underground ammunition storage structure

The ministry said the CFEES team conducted the trial with precision and utmost safety measures in place

New Delhi
DRDO conducts validation trial of underground ammunition storage structure

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a trial of design validation of a state-of-the-art underground ammunition storage facility.

The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a Delhi-based laboratory of the DRDO, has designed and developed the vertical shaft-based underground storage facility.

"The design validation trial of this underground ammunition storage structure was successfully conducted on April 30," the defence ministry said.

"The instrumented blast trial was carried out in presence of the armed forces by detonating 5,000 kg of TNT in one of the chambers of the underground facility," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the CFEES team conducted the trial with precision and utmost safety measures in place.

"All the parameters recorded during the trial matched with estimated values. This facility will ensure that an explosion within will not cause damage to the adjacent chamber and also ensure full operability of the remaining facility," it added.

The armed forces often find it difficult to stock ammunition as required by them due to the non-availability of adequate land as large safety distances are required for ammunition storage structures.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

ECL aims at more than double underground coal production of 20 mt by 2028

Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman

DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: Chairman

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

Oil prices decline as economic growth concerns offset Opec+ cuts

65 out of 71 identified Andhra expats return to India from war-hit Sudan

Afzal Ansari disqualified as LS member after being sentenced to 4-yr jail

Delhi government announces extension of free sewer connection scheme

Topics :DRDOammunition manufactureIndia

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story