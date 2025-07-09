Home / India News / DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

DRDO
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
The DRDO has significantly advanced India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, signing over 2,000 licensing agreements for technology transfer and issuing more than 200 production licenses in 2024, an official said on Wednesday.

"Over 2000 agreements were signed for technology transfer licenses," Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (PC&SI) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said while speaking at the CII Manufacturing Conclave East in Kolkata.

Under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, private industries are actively contributing core technologies, with DRDO providing financial support of up to Rs 50 crore per system along with technical guidance.

Scientists from DRDO labs are closely mentoring these industries to ensure successful outcomes, she added.

The conclave also featured insights from industry leaders, including Sudhanshu Mani, considered the brain behind Vande Bharat, who stressed the need for manufacturing to align with logistics, while Tata Steel's Ashish Anupam noted the eastern region's growth outpacing the national average.

CII's Market Facilitation Services (MFS) initiative was also discussed, aimed at helping Indian industries expand globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DRDOTechnology transferDealsdefence manufacturing sector

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

