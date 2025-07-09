NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Hussain Rana before the NIA Special Court, in connection with a case related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana is a close aide of 26/11 key conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a citizen of the United States. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition earlier this year.

"The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana and other members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India," NIA said.

It further added that the chargesheet includes documents concerning the extradition of Rana and additional evidence collected during the course of the investigation. Earlier in the day, a Delhi court also extended Rana's judicial custody till August 13, news agency PTI reported. The court will also consider the supplementary on August 13, the report added. ALSO READ: Delhi court extends Mumbai terror attack accused Rana's custody till Aug 13 Rana's role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks According to previous reports, Rana was instrumental in enabling Headley’s reconnaissance operations in India ahead of the 26/11 attacks. He is said to have assisted Headley in securing an Indian visa and helped establish a front office in Mumbai, posing as an immigration consultancy. This office acted as a cover for Headley’s surveillance efforts, focusing on sites that were later struck by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.