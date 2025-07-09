Mamata seeks Niti Aayog's apology on misrepresented West Bengal map

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery, seeking an apology from the institution after alleging that a report by the Centre’s official policy think tank misrepresented the map of West Bengal.

She said that the report titled “Summary Report for the State of West Bengal”, available on the Niti Aayog website, depicted the territory of Bihar as that of West Bengal.

“Such a grave lapse in an official document of a premier national institution is not merely a technical error but an affront to the identity and dignity of West Bengal. Such a blunder in an official publication reflects an alarming lack of diligence and respect towards the states of the Union,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.