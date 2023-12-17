Home / India News / Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 had proposed to bring the internet based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety

The new bill proposes the government to be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalty etc. in the interest of consumers.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources.

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138 years old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The President has been informed about the Telecommunications Bill 2023. It is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 18," a source told PTI.

The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August.

The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 had proposed to bring over-the-top or the internet based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety.

The bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on which industry players had raised concern.

According to government officials, the issues around over-the-top players and Trai were resolved before it was cleared by the Cabinet.

The draft had proposed to ease some of the rules like refund of fees for licence, registration etc. in case a company surrenders its permit.

The new bill proposes the government to be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalty etc. in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Mumbai police book JSW Group boss on alleged charges of rape, assault

India's Akash missile engages four targets at once at 25km, a global first

PM Modi emphasises empowering those in need through housing, gas cylinders

US, Canada issues not same: Jaishankar on allegations over Khalistan row

To become 3rd largest economy, Indians must remain healthy: VP Dhankhar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentParliament winter sessionParliamentIndian telecom sector

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story