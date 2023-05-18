Home / India News / DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

It marks a significant collaboration between the Delhi government's Ambedkar University and the University of Delhi, a central university

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
The Delhi University and the BR Ambedkar University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences, officials said.

The MoU will provide an opportunity towards optimum utilisation of resources like libraries, research laboratories, auditoriums, and sports grounds among other facilities of the two varsities, Ambedkar University said.

It marks a significant collaboration between the Delhi government's Ambedkar University and the University of Delhi, a central university.

The varsities will work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences and in those fields where the respective university has a specific strength.

The Ambedkar University is committed to academic collaboration and partnerships with other educational institutions in an effort towards becoming Multidisciplinary Education Research University (MERU), in alignment with the aims and objectives of National Education Policy 2020, it said.

The universities will collaborate in areas of research, outreach and extension activities, consultancy, student and faculty exchange, curriculum development and revision, and sharing of state-of-the-art information and other technology, a statement said.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh too asserted that the varsity is committed to academic exchange between higher education institutions.

Ambedkar University Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said the varsity is committed to Ambedkar's vision of bridging equality and social justice with excellence.

"AUD considers it to be its mission to create sustainable and effective linkages between access to and success in higher education. This MOU will be a step to achieve this mission," Lather said.

Topics :Delhi UniversityAmbedkar Universityartifical intelligence

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

