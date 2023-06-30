Home / India News / DU played vital role in National Education Policy's implementation: Pradhan

DU played vital role in National Education Policy's implementation: Pradhan

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University has recruited about 2,200 faculty members this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Delhi University is not only associated with Delhi but with the whole nation and was the first university that raised voice against the Emergency, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday,

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations, he said the University has witnessed the fight of Independence.

DU is not only associated with Delhi but the whole nation. DU was the first education institute to raise voice against the Emergency in 1975. It has played a vital role in the implementation of the National Education Policy, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. He laid the foundation stone of three buildings and also launched two coffee table books on the University.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University has recruited about 2,200 faculty members this year.

"Delhi University has recruited about 2,200 faculty members this year and this was possible only because of our PM Modiji. DU has given the country some of the best businessmen and best citizens too," he said.

Topics :Narendra ModiDharmendra PradhanDelhi Universitynational education policyeducation

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

