Heartbroken when met people affected due to Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi

The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal, said Rahul Gandhi

"It's heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet", said Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he was left heartbroken when he met with people affected due to violence in Manipur.

In his latest Instagram post, the former Congress MP said, "It's heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet."

Appealing for peace in the conflict-hit state, Rahul added, "The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal."

Rahul who is on his two-day visit to the state will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and members of civil society organisations in Imphal, Manipur Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra said.

"Rahul Gandhi will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps in Moirang. After that, he will be back in Imphal. At Imphal Hotel he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders. He is here only for peace," Meghachandra said.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence. Congress leaders, who earlier alleged that the authorities were preventing him from meeting victims, later said the administration did not permit him to come to Moirang.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra had said Rahul Gandhi's visit to Moirang had been cancelled. "The administration did not permit him to come to Moirang - neither by road nor by air. He could meet the violence-affected people only in Churachandpur. He is returning to Imphal and will stay the night there. There is no clarity on if he will be able to continue with his visits scheduled for tomorrow," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted that Manipur needs healing and peace has to be the only priority. "I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he said.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

