PAN Aadhaar Link Last Day: Will Govt extend deadline? Details here.



The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is July 31, but it is anticipated that people will easily confuse these deadlines, which could result in non-compliance, claims Amit Gupta, managing director at SAG Infotech, as quoted by News18. The government may decide to extend the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar, according to some industry experts. It's the discretion of the government and its assessment of the situation. Currently, the last date to link the two documents is June 30.

Experts are, however, urging the government to extend the deadline to avoid such confusion, and align the date with the IT filing deadline.

Aadhar PAN link: Officials



"This significant difference highlights the numerous challenges taxpayers face during the linking process. These interruptions envelop an absence of awareness with respect to the needs, technical troubles experienced while aiming the linkage, as well as logistical difficulties looked at by people while finishing the process", he added. Gupta said that “as indicated by the latest information given by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, a critical difference exists between the quantity of PAN cards issued, exceeding 610 million, and the number effectively linked with Aadhaar, which remains at around 480 million as of February 2023”.



This extension, if approved, could go a long way in offering people more time to overcome technical difficulties and link their PAN with Aadhar. The government will also have a chance to aggressively campaign for it targeting individuals who are yet unaware of such a requirement. Besides, it would give a chance to the government to address any logistical obstacles encountered by taxpayers, for example, long lines at PAN centres or troubles connected with the accessibility of Aadhaar enrollment centres. Gupta also said that the government should think about granting a 30-day limited-duration extension in order to mitigate these difficulties and benefit taxpayers. This extra time period would empower people to adequately satisfy the PAN-Aadhaar linking method without feeling rushed or overpowered. By expanding the deadline, the government can guarantee a smoother change and cultivate a more significant level of compliance among taxpayers.

Aadhar PAN link: Steps to Link • Go to the official income tax e-filing website at https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

• You can also directly reach the Aadhaar linking page by availing the URL i.e. https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html. • Click on the “Link Aadhaar” option, under the “Quick Links" tab.

• Fill in your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as there on your Aadhaar card. Double-check the details carefully. • You will then get a form to enter the needed details on the Link Aadhaar page.

• Post filling in the details, You will likewise need to fill in the "Captcha Code" for check purposes. • If your Aadhaar card only has your birth year mentioned but with incomplete detail, you will require to mark the box indicating the same.

• Whenever you have filled in every vital detail, click on the "Link Aadhaar" button. • You can select the "I have only Aadhaar" option if you only have your Aadhaar card and not your PAN card.

• Your PAN will be successfully linked to Aadhaar if the information you entered matches that in the database.

Aadhar PAN link: Overview