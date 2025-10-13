All 5 accused arrested in Durgapur gangrape case: Here's everything we know

A shocking incident of gang rape involving a second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal’s Durgapur has sparked nationwide outrage. Opposition leaders have taken to the streets, protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government and alleging that the state is unsafe for women.

The West Bengal Police on Monday said that two more accused in the case were arrested from the state’s Paschim Bardhaman district, leading to the arrest of all five accused. The development came amid growing unrest over Chief Minister Banerjee’s controversial remarks about “not allowing women out late in the night.”

Odisha CM drew attention to the case

ALSO READ: 2 more held in Durgapur rape case, all 5 accused now in custody: Police The 23-year-old student, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, was allegedly raped by a group of men on Friday night outside the campus when she went out with a friend for dinner. According to the victim’s father, one of her classmates took her out under the pretext of getting food. However, two or three other men joined them and allegedly raped her, while the classmate fled the scene.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the incident as “highly condemnable and painful.” In an X post on Friday, he urged Banerjee to "ensure exemplary legal action against the accused." Mamata’s statement sparks controversy On Sunday, Banerjee advised colleges not to allow female students outside at night, saying, “I’m shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges should take care of their students, especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside the college at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area.” She also drew comparisons with crimes in other states, questioning why similar incidents elsewhere have not received the same attention. “Three weeks ago, three girls were raped on a beach in Odisha. What action has the Odisha government taken? Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, and Odisha. We think those governments must also take stringent action,” she said.

Meanwhile, the father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim also expressed outrage over the case, criticising the state administration for failing to ensure doctors’ safety. Three accused arrested on Sunday Three people were arrested on Sunday, while another was detained. According to media reports, police also seized the mobile phones of the accused and cordoned off the crime scene in a jungle adjacent to the Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground. Police said massive search operations were being carried out in the villages surrounding the private medical college in Durgapur, adding that drones were being used to scan nearby forested areas.