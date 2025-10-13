Home / India News / CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

Maintaining that the state government has to arrange all relief and rehabilitation, she claimed that the Centre does not pay for it

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee said a meeting is likely to be held on October 16 on the issue where the state will send an officer as the representative (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that water flowing down from adjoining Bhutan caused floods in north Bengal and sought compensation from the Himalayan kingdom.

The chief minister, who is visiting the natural disaster-hit region to oversee relief and rehabilitation work, said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

"We have faced losses due to water coming down from Bhutan... We want them to give us compensation," Banerjee said in a short address during a government programme.

Maintaining that the state government has to arrange all relief and rehabilitation, she claimed that the Centre does not pay for it.

Maintaining that her government has long been demanding formation of an Indo-Bhutan River Commission in which West Bengal should be made a member, Banerjee said a meeting is likely to be held on October 16 on the issue where the state will send an officer as the representative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBengal floodBhutan

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

