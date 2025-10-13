SC refuses plea for SIT probe into voter list manipulation in Bengaluru

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an SIT probe headed by a former judge to inquire into allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the petitioner to pursue his plea with the Election Commission of India.
The bench ordered, "We have heard the petitioner's counsel and we are not inclined to entertain the petition, which is purportedly filed in public interest. The petitioner may pursue his plea before the ECI, if so advised." Counsel for the petitioner, Rohit Pandey, who is a practising advocate, said that they have already filed the representation with the poll panel but it has not been accepted.
The petitioner sought some time limit to be fixed for the poll panel to decide the plea, which the bench refused.
The plea refers to a press conference held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, and termed it "vote theft". Had cited an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka.
The plea also sought the apex court's direction that no further revision or finalisation of electoral rolls be undertaken until compliance with the court's directions and the completion of an independent audit of the rolls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
