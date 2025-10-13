LIVE news updates: Hamas hands over 7 hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described his upcoming visit to Israel and Egypt as “very special,” as he prepared to celebrate a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas.

All 20 surviving hostages are expected to be freed early Monday morning under the deal, marking a potential turning point in the Gaza conflict.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed concerns over the sustainability of the truce, asserting that the long-running conflict had finally ended.

“The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Trump, 79, said when asked if he believed the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was truly finished.

Asked whether the ceasefire would hold, he replied, “I think it's going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries.”

Meetings in Jerusalem and Cairo

During his visit to Israel, Trump is scheduled to meet families of hostages captured by Hamas during its cross-border assault on October 7, 2023. He will also address the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

The US leader will then travel to Egypt, where he and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will co-host a summit of over 20 world leaders to endorse Trump’s peace roadmap aimed at consolidating the Gaza truce and advancing Middle East stability.

Trump’s ‘victory lap’ over Gaza peace deal

The two-term president’s whirlwind tour comes as a symbolic ‘victory lap’ after helping broker the Gaza ceasefire under a 20-point peace framework unveiled in late September.

“Everybody's very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event,” Trump said earlier at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, holding an umbrella as light rain fell before departure.

Senior US officials accompanying him include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Cain.