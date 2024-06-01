Home / India News / Dust storm, cloudy sky provide respite from heatwave conditions in Delhi

Dust storm, cloudy sky provide respite from heatwave conditions in Delhi

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days

Indian economy, Indian market, heatwave
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather on Saturday afternoon as a dust storm swept through the city accompanied by a cloudy sky.

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Massive solar storm approaching Earth: Blackouts, auroras and more

Pleasant weather in Delhi after dust storm, max temp likely to be 39 deg

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

AK-47 from Pak, and more: When police busted the plot to kill Salman Khan

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: 49.68% voter turnout recorded by 3 pm

Court reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail application for June 5

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Red alert as Southwest monsoon causes landslides, waterlogging in Kerala

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :dust stormDust stormsHeatwave in IndiaHeatwaveHeatwaves

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story