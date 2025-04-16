Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

The district court in Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported citing a police official. A search operation is currently underway.

The police received a PCR call at approximately 10:45 am, reporting that the Dwarka court had been alerted to a bomb threat via email. The message was received late Tuesday night, around 9 pm, and court authorities notified the police on Wednesday morning, the official explained.

"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the official said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Bomb threats reported at Red Fort, Jama Masjid

Security agencies conducted thorough checks at Red Fort and Jama Masjid on April 10 following a false bomb threat, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services. The call reporting the threat was received at 9:03 am, prompting an immediate response.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," the official said. Delhi Police also confirmed that bomb disposal squads and CISF personnel carried out comprehensive inspections of both locations but did not find anything unusual. (With PTI inputs)