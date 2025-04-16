Home / India News / Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Dwarka District Court in Delhi. Police conducted a search operation, but no suspicious items were found; an in investigation is ongoing

District court, Dwarka
District court in Dwarka (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The district court in Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported citing a police official. A search operation is currently underway.
 
The police received a PCR call at approximately 10:45 am, reporting that the Dwarka court had been alerted to a bomb threat via email. The message was received late Tuesday night, around 9 pm, and court authorities notified the police on Wednesday morning, the official explained.
 
"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the official said.
 
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Bomb threats reported at Red Fort, Jama Masjid

 
Security agencies conducted thorough checks at Red Fort and Jama Masjid on April 10 following a false bomb threat, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services. The call reporting the threat was received at 9:03 am, prompting an immediate response.
 
"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," the official said. Delhi Police also confirmed that bomb disposal squads and CISF personnel carried out comprehensive inspections of both locations but did not find anything unusual.  (With PTI inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Congress chief detained during protest against ED action on Gandhis

Allahabad HC warns UP govt of contempt in plea over Bishnoi gang threat

Waqf Amendment Act hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court set to hear challenges to Waqf Act today

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

7 held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsBS Web ReportsDelhi

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story