Dy Chief of Air Staff flies indigenously developed trainer aircraft HTT-40

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit flew a Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft-40 (HTT-40) in Bengaluru on Friday, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Repesentative image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
The aircraft has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and is based on the training requirements of India's armed forces.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four bladed turbo-prop engine. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics and latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat. The trainer has a maximum speed of 450 km per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six km.

The trainer first flew on May 31, 2016 and obtained system level certification on June 6, 2022. Clearance by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft is currently underway.

IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which will commence on September 15, 2025 and continue till March 15, 2030.

"HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the Indian armed forces. The procurement will also include a full mission simulator for the aircraft which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practice different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties," the IAF said.

The IAF called it "yet another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence and aviation sphere in line with the governments' vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Topics :Indian Air Forcemilitary aircraftaircrafts

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

