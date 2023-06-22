Home / India News / Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Mahindru is on a 3-day official visit to Kenya from June 21-23, where he will oversee the Harbour Phase activities of the ongoing MPX, Defence Ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru is on a three-day official visit to Kenya from June 21-23, where he will oversee the Harbour Phase activities of the ongoing Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) between the two countries' navies, Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Mahindru's visit coincides with Indian Naval Ship Sunayna making port call at Mombasa as part of the Ocean Ring of Yoga' initiative conceptualised to celebrate ninth International Day of Yoga.

The Deputy Navy Chief called on Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary in the Kenyan Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday and discussed historical ties between the two maritime neighbours and stressed on strengthening defence relations between them.

Mahindru also called on General Francis O Ogolla, Chief of Defence Forces, Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF).

Key aspects of enhancing coordinated operations in the maritime domain and bolstering interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Kenyan Navy were discussed during the interaction.

"Reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace, stability and good order in the region through joint and coordinated operations, the need to further collaborate and tackle common maritime challenges was also highlighted," the Defence Ministry said.

The DCNS also interacted with the members of GLOCEPS (Global Centre for Policy and Strategy) at Nairobi.

The Vice Admiral is scheduled to visit Mtongwe Naval Base, Mombasa, and interact with Commander, Kenya Navy at the Kenya Navy Headquarters (KNHQ).

He, along with the Kenyan Chief of Defence Forces, will oversee the Harbour Phase activities of the MPX between the two navies and would also interact with the crew of INS Sunayna.

He would also be providing insights to the Kenya Naval Training College and Kenya Shipyard Limited in Mombasa.

"The visit of the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, reaffirms the strong and longstanding relationship between Kenya and India and will further consolidate bilateral defence cooperation with Kenya, particularly in the maritime realm," the Defence Ministry said.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

