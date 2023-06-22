Home / India News / Omar Abdullah calls yoga event at Budgam's sufi saint shrine 'photo-op'

Omar Abdullah calls yoga event at Budgam's sufi saint shrine 'photo-op'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the holding of International Yoga Day event on the lawns of a revered shrine in Budgam district, calling the programme "photo-op."

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Omar Abdullah calls yoga event at Budgam's sufi saint shrine 'photo-op'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the holding of the International Yoga Day event on the lawns of a revered shrine in Budgam district, calling the programme a "photo-op."

The Army had on Wednesday, in collaboration with the administration, organised a yoga session for school students on the lawns of the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, popularly known as Sheikh-Ul-Alam and Alamdar-e-Kashmir, at Charar-e-Shareef in the central Kashmir district.

"The burial place of one of our most revered saints is used as a venue for a yoga day photo op!" Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), said in a tweet.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu too took exception to the event calling it "absolutely hare-brained."

"An absolutely hare-brained, inconsiderate idea to organise a demonstration at the shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA).

"I'm all for Yoga but this is immensely problematic. Places of religious importance should be treated with utmost sensitivity," Mattu wrote on Twitter.

Socio-Political activist Tahir Peerzada said it was a deliberate attempt to hurt people's religious sentiments.

"This is a deliberate attempt to hurt the emotions, and sentiments of the majority community! But! Do they know HIS life is an example of peace, and brotherhood! The concerned Tasildar or SDM, who allowed this to happen should be sacked!" he too said on Twitter.

To Adil, another Twitter user, the exercise was "outrageous."

"Outrageous that the resting place of Kashmir's beloved Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani's has been used by the state for this photo op. Sheikh-ul-Alam is the top-most Kashmiri Sufi wali, who all his life preached monotheism, and summarised the Holy Qur'an in his poetry," he said.

Also Read

EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

BJP won't have courage to allow assembly poll in J-K: Omar on K'taka result

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

GCM recommends sacking of Group Captain for 2019 crash of Mi-17 chopper

Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief

AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chair

How a man staying in Delhi five star hotel left with unpaid bill of Rs 58L

Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 23

New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

Small industry players stage protests in Karnataka over power tariff hike

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirsufiPoliticsWorld Yoga Day

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story