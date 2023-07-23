Home / India News / E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon, says IB minister Anurag Thakur

The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Anurag Thakur said on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) here, Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

He said India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 states and five Union Territories.

"Government is now planning a third batch of e-auction of 808 channels across 284 cities soon to further expand radio services," Thakur said.

Topics :Anurag ThakurInformation and Broadcasting MinistryFM radio

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

