Home / India News / PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped ITPO complex in Delhi on July 26

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped ITPO complex in Delhi on July 26

The venue, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale, they said | Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate on July 26 the redeveloped ITPO complex here, which will host the G20 leaders' meeting in September, official sources said on Sunday.

The venue, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, they said.

The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale, they said.

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, they asserted.

Officials noted that exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities, they added.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts of a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, they said.

Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they said.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle, they added.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Jungle raj prevailing in Delhi as it gears up for G20 Summit: CM Kejriwal

'Jungle raj' in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM; Lekhi hits back

1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh

Manufacturers of scientific instruments in Ambala hit by recent floods

'Overwhelming response to proposal of making African Union member of G20'

Top headlines: FPIs stay invested in Indian equities, Fed might hike rate

Going there as activist: Maliwal says Manipur govt asked to postpone visit

Topics :Narendra ModiITPODelhi

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story