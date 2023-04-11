Home / India News / E-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28: Report

E-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28: Report

D2C brands across channels are expected to grow overall GMV at 35 per cent in next few years, with brand.com accounting for a significant share of this growth

New Delhi
E-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's e-commerce logistics industry saw total shipments reaching to 4 billion in FY23, riding on new categories, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands along with continued growth in smaller cities, a report showed on Tuesday.

India's e-commerce logistics space is on track to comfortably exceed 10 billion shipments by FY28 at a minimum compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, according to the latest report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Despite intensifying competition threats, Delhivery remains the largest player in the e-logistics space by a comfortable margin.

"Despite funding headwinds in e-commerce/internet sectors, there are multiple pockets of high growth and high yield opportunities available for e-logistics players, be in D2C or large goods or non-ecommerce segments," said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

D2C brands across channels are expected to grow overall GMV at 35 per cent in next few years, with brand.com accounting for a significant share of this growth.

A total of $33 billion of GMV is expected to be generated from D2C brands across all channels by CY27.

Logistics players with relevant and customised offerings for D2C brands are well-positioned to capture market share in this high growth segment as well as have a stronger yield profile going forward, the report said.

"Players who build robust capabilities and offerings to serve this demand effectively will fundamentally be more resilient in these challenging times and will be better positioned for long term market share and yield leadership," Gutgutia noted.

--IANS

na/prw/shb/

Topics :E-commerce firmslogisticscontainer shipments

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Also Read

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

How did railways turn around the freight train?

PLI scheme to defence allocation, here's space industry's Budget wishlist

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

OBCs form 37-41% of urban population in Uttar Pradesh: Govt report

India logs 5,676 new Covid infections, active cases rise to 37,093

BJP won't give tickets to relatives of ministers in UP municipal polls

Cryptocurrency to FTA: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses range of issues in US

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story