EAM Jaishankar's remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions and said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's reported remark that "China has not occupied any of our land" is akin to giving another free pass to the neighbouring country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the EAM's statement is a "copy-paste" of Modi's clean chit to China after the Galwan skirmish in 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Kharge responded to the remark in a post on X, "Wearing '56-inch' long Chinese Blinkers, on the 'Laal Aankh,' Modi Government has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week's time."



He added, "First, @narendramodi ji's interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India's case strongly at the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another Clean Chit to expansionist China."



Kharge hit out at the Modi government alleging it was yet to come out clean on the Chinese transgressions at borders and asked him if the bilateral talks between the two countries were to open Indian markets to imported Chinese goods.

"@narendramodi ji, Since 4 years, the people of India, and the Opposition is asking you take them in confidence, in the Parliament and in public discourse on repeated Chinese transgressions, illegal occupation and building of military infrastructure, near our borders, but you have not bothered to take us in confidence," Kharge said in his post.

"What were the 19 rounds of bilateral talks with your Chinese counterpart for? Was it to increase Chinese imports of India? Or take PMCARE funds from 3000 companies having Chinese directors," he asked.



"Why has the status quo ante, pre 2020, not returned? Why is India still denied access to areas in Depsang Plains, Demchok Nalla and several patrolling points in Hot Springs and Gogra Post? Mr. Modi's Policy towards China is 'M' for 'Meek'.

"Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee 2.0. A sordid saga of endangering National Security and India's Territorial Integrity by giving a 'double clean chit' to China for stealing our land," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the Modi government has been letting off China for its aggression against India.

He claimed that after the prime minister's public "clean chit" on June 19, 2020 and the Union Home Minister's "clean chit" on April 9, 2024, comes a third "clean chit" from Jaishankar.

"Clearly this is all orchestrated by the Super Sutradhar himself," Ramesh said.

Ramesh said that EAM's recent statement that "China has not occupied any of our land" represents a "renewed setback" to India's position on its northern border, rivalled only by the prime minister's statement that "No one has entered Indian territory and no one is in our territory."



"Not only are all these statements a profound insult to our fallen soldiers in Galwan, but they also represent the legitimisation of Chinese claims over thousands of square kilometres of land to which Indian troops had access until May 2020.

"In particular, the EAM's remarks represent an acceptance of Chinese control over Demchok and the strategic Depsang Plains where Chinese troops continue to block our soldiers' at the critical Y-Junction, preventing them from accessing Patrol Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13," Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh claimed that Chinese troops remain in place despite 21 rounds of military talks over four years.

Where withdrawals have been negotiated, the Modi government has accepted buffer zones that lie predominantly in areas that Indian troops once freely accessed, he said.

He also termed as "weak" the MEA's response to the issue of Chinese PLA denying grazing rights to Indian shepherds.

"For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. Mr Jaishankar's latest statement only highlights the extent of the Modi government's submission to Chinese aggression," Ramesh alleged.