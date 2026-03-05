Early summer sets in as daytime temperatures soar across much of India

With the arrival of March, much of India is transitioning swiftly from winter to early summer conditions. While mornings remain mildly cool under clear skies, afternoons are turning noticeably warmer, marking a clear seasonal shift across several regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that maximum temperatures are likely to stay 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country on most days this week. The broad rise in day-time readings, coupled with gradually warming nights, signals that summer conditions are setting in earlier than usual in some areas.

Gradual warming across regions

Central India is expected to witness a steady increase in day temperatures over the next few days, after which conditions are likely to stabilise. Similar trends are forecast over Andhra Pradesh, while parts of Maharashtra may see a short-term spike before temperatures settle.

Night temperatures are also on an upward trajectory. Northwest and east India are likely to record a gradual rise over the coming days. Rain and snow in the hills Even as the plains heat up, parts of the northern hill states may experience brief spells of precipitation. Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between March 7 and 10. Similar conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh during the same period, and over Uttarakhand from March 8 to 10. These events are expected to be scattered and light in intensity. Delhi braces for warmer days The warming trend is clearly visible in the national capital as well. Delhi is likely to see a steady rise in both day and night temperatures over the next few days, with readings expected to remain above normal through the week.