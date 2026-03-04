Traffic curbs in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack for Amit Shah visit: Details here

The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has imposed traffic restrictions on certain routes of both cities on March 5 and 6 in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha beginning Thursday.

Shah is scheduled to arrive here around 8 pm and will stay overnight in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

According to his schedule, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus at Jatni in Khurda district on Friday.

He will also virtually inaugurate the NFSU transit campus in Bhubaneswar and an exhibition on the new criminal laws in the state capital on March 6.

Shah will also launch various projects related to cooperation and other departments, they said, adding that he will attend a CISF event at Mundali in Cuttack, police said. In a notification, police said movement of vehicles will be restricted from 8 pm to 8.45 pm on Thursday at Airport Square, Hospital Square, AG Square (left turn), Lok Bhavan Square (right turn), Power House Square, 120 Battalion Square, Shastri Nagar Square, Behera Sahi Square, Jaydev Vihar Square and XIMB Square. On March 6 (Friday), restrictions will be in force from 9.45 am to 10.35 am on Jaydev Vihar Square, XIMB Square, Nalco Square, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandankanan Square, Baranga Golel (right turn), Puri Canal (left turn), Godisahi Canal Chhak (left turn) and CISF KRTC, Mundali, Cuttack.