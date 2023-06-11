Home / India News / Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits parts of Assam

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits parts of Assam

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits parts of Assam

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property, it said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 11:35 am with the epicentre in Sonitpur district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The depth of the quake was five km, it said.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 150 km northeast of Guwahati, near Tezpur town in north central Assam.

People in the neighbouring Darrang, Lakhimpur and Udalguri districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Also Read

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits central Assam's Nagaon district

Dissent vs Sedition: Courts have laid down the law, put up guard rails

'Junoon', 'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Samosa, jalebi, pizza, burger and more banned during Amarnath Yatra 2023

SC to hear Delhi govt against HC order staying notices to bike-taxi cos

Japanese envoy enjoys culinary delights: PM Modi says keep posting videos

Topics :AssamEarthquake

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story